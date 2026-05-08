IN BRIEF: Prospects for normalizing Russia-US relations, Victory Day's role — envoy

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. The recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will lend practical impetus to mending relations, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev told journalists.

The current administration has significantly changed the US stance on Victory Day, he told journalists during a gala reception commemorating the upcoming 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

TASS compiled the diplomat's key statements.

The role of Victory Day

Victory Day serves an unequivocally positive role in Russia-US bilateral relations: "Victory Day carries immense energy and serves an unequivocally positive role in our bilateral relations, recognized by our presidents back in 2020."

The administration of US President Donald Trump has fundamentally altered the American government's approach to celebrating Victory Day: "I highlighted that the attitude of administration representatives toward the holiday has shifted, and shifted dramatically. Over the past two years, they have held the Immortal Regiment march in the center of the US capital."

"Administration representatives attended the reception today. The presidents [of Russia and the US] underscored the significance of Russian-American brotherhood in arms during their phone conversation."

Dialogue with the US

Contacts and dialogue between Russia and the United States are proceeding with difficulty, but, most importantly, they are continuing: "Contacts and dialogue are continuing. Honestly, they are not proceeding easily, but they are moving forward. That is what matters most. The process is underway."

A gradual normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington is now underway: "I repeat the process is slow, and global events bear a tragic dimension as well, but I believe we will settle all issues if Russia and the United States unite and China joins us."

The recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will lend practical impetus to mending relations: "A positive attitude exists, most importantly, that generally contrasts with what occurred under the previous [US] administration during the four years prior. Ties are being restored, perhaps not as rapidly as desired, but understanding is there. Excellent personal chemistry between the heads of state exists, most importantly."

Grounds for optimism regarding Russia-US relations do exist: "I remain an optimist by profession, and there are grounds for optimism, although the process is extremely difficult and events are also taking a tragic turn. I believe, however, that we will eventually find a sustainable trajectory. To achieve that, we must restore normalcy in our bilateral relations."