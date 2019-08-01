On August 1, 1924 the first permanent mausoleum of Vladimir Lenin (Ulyanov) was opened to the public. Lenin played a key role in establishing the Soviet state. He served as chairman of the Council of People's Commissars and leader of the Bolshevik Party. TASS selected some photos to look back on it's history.
The history of Lenin’s Mausoleum in pictures
Lenin's Mausoleum marks 95th anniversary
First wooden building of Lenin’s Mausoleum on Moscow's Red Square, 1924© TASS
Soviet soldiers throwing German banners and standards to the foot of the mausoleum during Victory Day celebrations, 1945© Yevgeny Khaldei/TASS
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin , US Ambassador to the USSR William Averell Harriman and other officials watching parade of athletes from the rostrum of Lenin's Mausoleum, 1945© TASS
A view of St. Basil's Cathedral, the Spasskaya Tower of the Kremlin, and Lenin's Mausoleum, 1962© TASS
Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro is seen during the minute of silence after laying a wreath and visiting Lenin’s Mausoleum, 1972© Valentin Kunov/TASS
A view of the Moscow Kremlin and Lenin’s Mausoleum, 1967© A.Sergeyev/TASS
Soviet people standing in line waiting to enter Lenin's mausoleum , 1978© Nikolai Malyshev/TASS
People standing in line on Red Square waiting to visit Lenin's Mausoleum, 1967© Valentin Sobolev/TASS
First-graders at the entrance to Lenin's mausoleum in Red Square, 1968© Lyudmila Pakhomova/TASS
Changing of the guard by Lenin’s Mausoleum, 1978© Pyotr Nosov/TASS
Kids are seen by Lenin's Mausoleum, 1986© Andrei Solovyov/TASS
Lenin’s Mausoleum viewed from GUM department store, 1985© Viktor Koshevoi/TASS
