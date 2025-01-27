EU set to extend anti-Russia sanctions, Hungary to lift opposition — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. EU countries have reached an agreement on extension of anti-Russia sanctions, while Hungary is expected to lift its opposition to the move in exchange for the European Union’s energy security assurances, Bloomberg reported citing sources. Hungary is expected to sign off on the rollover on Monday, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations said, the agency wrote.

In return, "the EU’s executive arm will provide several assurances in a statement relating to the bloc’s energy security," one of the people said. The statement will reaffirm commitments to help Ukraine repair and stabilize its infrastructure "as well as address the supply of gas and oil," Bloomberg said.

Previously the Hungarian authorities cast doubt on extension of sanctions. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the sanctions would only be extended if Ukraine resumed transit of Russian gas. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier on Monday that the country would decide on extending anti-Russian sanctions depending on whether it receives energy security guarantees from the European Commission.

Apart from extending the existing sanctions, the EU is already working in parallel on its next set of sanctions, which the bloc hopes to approve next month. "Officials are bracing for more resistance from Budapest," Bloomberg said.