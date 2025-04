MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The United States is ready to staff its embassy in Moscow with enough diplomats to ensure smooth visa issuance procedures, a US source told TASS.

The second round of Russian-US consultations on normalizing the operations of their embassies will be held in Istanbul on April 10. The Russian delegation will be led by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter will lead the US delegation.