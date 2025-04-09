Russian forces strike Ukrainian tactical missile enterprise over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a Ukrainian tactical missile production enterprise, massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 149 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an enterprise producing operational/tactical missiles, assembly workshops of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites and also massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnopolye, Petrushevka, Stepok, Turya, Okop, Ugroyedy, Miropolskoye and Prokhody in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades, a surface-to-air missile regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Kovali, Volchansk and Zolochev in the Kharkov Region and the city of Kharkov, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 120 personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, an UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, two motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three Western-made artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kirovsk and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Dvurechanskoye in the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and in the area of the Serebryanka forest," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, a Polish-manufactured Dzik armored fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles and four artillery guns, including three Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Tarasovka, Zarya, Pleshcheyevka and Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 300 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 435 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, two unmanned systems brigades, an assault regiment, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Lenina, Kotlino, Zelyony Kut, Yelizavetovka, Zverevo, Kotlyarovka, Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Bogdanovka, Muravka, Novosergeyevka and Petrovskogo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 435 personnel, four motor vehicles, four artillery guns, and also an M113 armored personnel carrier, two HMMWV armored combat vehicles and a MaxxPro armored vehicle of US manufacture in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko, Otradnoye, Poddubnoye, Bogatyr and Karla Marksa in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a motor vehicle and two field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 90 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 90 Ukrainian troops and two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ponyatovka and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Region, Novopavlovka, Kamenskoye and Blagoveshchenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 90 [Ukrainian] military personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, three artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 333 Ukrainian UAVs, six JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 333 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 333 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 158 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 660 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 50,612 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,739 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,534 multiple rocket launchers, 23,395 field artillery guns and mortars and 33,827 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.