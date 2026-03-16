US once demanded Iran capitulate, now asks for assistance in Hormuz — Iran’s top diplomat

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. The United States, which once demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender, is now asking its allies for help with ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said.

"[The United States] mobilized all its forces in hopes of making this unconditional surrender happen. They held large-scale attacks and repeated their demand for an unconditional surrender and today, some 15 days into the war, they are asking other countries for help ensuring security at the Strait of Hormuz and keeping it open. Our position is that it remains open – it has only been closed to our adversaries and those who committed the act of aggression against our country," Araghchi said at a news briefing.

Earlier, President Donald Trump invited South Korea, Japan, and other countries relying on the Strait of Hormuz for oil imports to join the United States in sending warships to the waterway to keep it safe.