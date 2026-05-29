Nuclear plant construction mutually beneficial for Russia, Kazakhstan — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan offers strategic, all-around benefits to both Russia and Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"It is beneficial from every perspective. Both sides worked on this for a long time, seeking compromises and mutually acceptable solutions, and we found them. This was a major, substantial effort. It benefits both Russia and Kazakhstan," the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin noted that the day before, he and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had discussed the issue of providing the new power plant with the appropriate fuel.

"And this is a significant volume. Twenty percent of Kazakhstan's energy consumption will be met by the nuclear power plant's operation," Putin added.