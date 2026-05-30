US delivers strike on alleged narco-trafficking vessel in Pacific, killing 3 — Pentagon

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. The American military conducted a strike on a vessel that it claimed was engaged in narco-trafficking in the eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) reported.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM reported on X.

Three men were killed as a result of that action, while no US troops were harmed, according to the post.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced Operation Southern Spear targeting alleged drug cartels in November 2025.