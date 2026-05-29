Ukrainian drone attack on car in Russia’s Belgorod Region kills two

BELGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. Two people were killed and two others were injured as Ukrainian troops launched a drone on a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod Region, the bordering Russian region’s operational headquarters said in a post on Max.

"As a result of a targeted Ukrainian strike, two civilians were killed and two others were wounded. An FPV-drone attacked a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod municipality. Two men died on the spot from their injuries," the post reads.

The car caught fire as the drone detonated, the operational headquarters specified. Two men suffered acoustic ear injures and fragmentation wounds in their necks.