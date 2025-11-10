Russia, India discuss expansion of nuclear cooperation — Rosatom

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Rosatom and India's Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) have discussed expanding cooperation in the nuclear industry, including large-and small-capacity nuclear power plant (NPP) projects and cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle field, Rosatom reported.

During the working meeting between Rosatom State Corporation Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy of India Ajit Kumar Mohanty in Mumbai, the construction of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in India and the flagship project of Russian-Indian technological and energy cooperation, was also discussed in detail.