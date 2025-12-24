US military reports Santa Claus flying over Russia

NEW YORK, December 25. /TASS/. Santa Claus and his magic reindeer have flown over Russia, including Moscow, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported.

For 70 years, NORAD has been "tracking" the journey of Santa Claus on the night before Christmas, celebrated on December 25 according to the Gregorian calendar.

Earlier, NORAD radars tracked the magical sleighs over the Kuril Islands, the Far East, Siberia, the Urals and the Volga region, as well as in Australia, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, India, Africa and the Middle East. So far, Santa has delivered nearly 3 billion gifts.

Santa’s sleigh takes off from the North Pole on 9:01 a.m. GMT on December 24. Children in Australia and New Zealand are usually the first to receive gifts. Santa then visits Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin and North America.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which includes US and Canadian air defense and missile defense systems, began informing the public about Santa's Christmas journey in 1955.