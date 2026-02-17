Ukrainian army employs 30 drones to strike Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, February 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region with around 30 drones over the past day, the region’s operational command said on its Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky district, the town of Grayvoron and the settlements of Gorkovsky, Gora-Podol, Zamostye, Mokraya Orlovka, and Rozhdestvenka came under two rounds of shelling using two types of munitions and seven drone attacks. In Grayvoron, two cars, as well as the fence of a private home and a commercial facility, were damaged in a drone strike. In the village of Gora-Podol, a detonated drone shattered the windows of a private house and damaged a car. In the village of Zamostye, two passenger cars, a farm building, and the fence of a private home were damaged in attacks by two drones," the command wrote.

A drone was shot down over the Belgorodsky district. In addition, an ambulance was called yesterday for a woman injured in the village of Nikolskoye as a result of an FPV drone strike on a passenger car on February 15. She was taken to a city hospital.

Eight drones targeted the Shebekinsky district, damaging the windows and an interior wall of a social facility, as well as a passenger car. Five UAVs were shot down over the Borisovsky, Valuysky, and Veidelevsky districts, while the Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under two attacks involving six munitions, with nine drones suppressed there. No damage was reported in those municipalities.