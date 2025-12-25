MP from Japan’s ruling party, Muneo Suzuki, departs to Russia on visit

TOKYO, December 25. /TASS/. Muneo Suzuki, a member of the Japanese parliament’s upper chamber from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, who is known for advocating better ties with Russia, has departed to Russia on a visit, his secretary told TASS.

The day before, the lawmaker visited the foreign ministry of Japan and met with Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and after that - the office of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. They held an exchange of opinions.

Suzuki is expected to meet with a number of Russian officials, but his exact schedule is yet unknown. When the Japanese lawmaker visited Russia in October 2023, he meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Foreign Minister and Former Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galugin, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper chamber) Konstantin Kosachev, and other Russian officials.

Earlier, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Suzuki was planning to visit Russia. According to its information, the parliament member planned to request the Russian side to again allow former Japanese residents of the South Kuril Islands to visit the graves of their relatives. The Japanese government has repeatedly described this as a priority in terms of relations with Russia.

Suzuki advised former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga on relations with Russia when the two served as Japanese prime ministers. In addition, he held several meetings with Shigeru Ishiba during the latter’s term as prime minister, particularly to discuss Russia-related issues.

Suzuki has on many occasions condemned the Japanese government’s position on Ukraine, saying that Tokyo was too focused on following America’s lead where policy is concerned. He visited Russia in October 2023, becoming the first Japanese lawmaker to travel to the country after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The trip, conducted without Tokyo’s blessing, as well as Suzuki’s comments to the Russian media, sparked criticism from the Japan Renewal Party of which he was then a member. As a result, Suzuki left the party, citing differences on relations with Russia. He was elected to the upper house of parliament for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in July.

Suzuki has repeatedly stressed that he will remain a friend to Russia regardless of criticism against him, and will act "as a bridge between our two countries."