Hungarian PM gives hot take on biggest threat of war facing Europe

BUDAPEST, December 24. /TASS/. It's EU weakness, not the Russia conflict, that brings the biggest risk of war to Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"It may seem that the Ukraine-Russia war is creating the threat of an escalation but it's rather a consequence. The real reason lies in the political, economic, and social decline of Western Europe," he told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

"Financial, military, and political power is being redistributed, which could even lead to war. The military tensions Europe is seeing now stem from the decline of Western Europe and the European Union," Orban elaborated.

In his view, "the process began back in the mid-2000s, escalating later due to an improper response to financial crisis." "Twenty years ago, the economic indicators of the European Union and the United States were about the same. Today, America is on top, while Europe is sliding down," the Hungarian premier noted.