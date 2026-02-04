India’s purchases of Russian hydrocarbons benefit both countries — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. No grounds are in place to believe that India has revised its approach to energy cooperation with Russia, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have no grounds to believe that Indian friends have reconsidered their approach. We are still confident that the purchase of Russian hydrocarbons by India benefits both countries and facilitates maintaining stability in the international energy market," she said.

"We are ready to continue close cooperation in this sphere with our partners in India," the diplomat added.