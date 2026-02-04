Oman to host Iran-US talks on February 6 — agency

TEHRAN, February 4. /TASS/. Talks between Tehran and Washington on the Iranian nuclear program are scheduled for Friday in Oman and will involve Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, ISNA reported.

According to the news agency, the talks will follow the same format as last year, when the sides held indirect discussions mediated by Muscat. The report also said that entrepreneur Jared Kushner may attend the meeting.

In 2025, five rounds of US-Iran negotiations on nuclear issues ended without results after Israel launched a military operation against the Islamic republic and the US carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.