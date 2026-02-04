Kremlin downplays reports about India potentially switching oil suppliers

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. India is free to buy oil from whomever it wants, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

When asked what the Kremlin thought about New Delhi switching oil suppliers, the official replied: "We, along with all other international energy experts are well aware that Russia is not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India. India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and India had agreed to a deal on the future terms of bilateral trade. He specified that Washington intends to reduce the retaliatory tariff rate from 25% to 18%. The American leader also claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and switch to purchasing this fuel from the United States and, possibly, from Venezuela.