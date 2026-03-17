Lavrov, Fidan discuss Iran war, energy projects — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the need to de-escalate the crisis around Iran as soon as possible and ensure the safe functioning of strategic Russian-Turkish energy projects with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after their telephone conversation.

"Topical aspects of the bilateral agenda were touched upon, with an emphasis on the need to create conditions for the smooth functioning of strategic Russian-Turkish energy projects," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "In particular, in light of the ongoing attempts by the Kiev regime to damage the infrastructure of the Blue and TurkStream gas pipelines, special attention was drawn to the absolute importance of ensuring comprehensive pipeline safety."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the ministers exchanged views on the situation around Iran. "Russia's principled position is outlined in favor of the need for an early de-escalation of the crisis provoked by the Israeli and US strikes on Iran, and bets on non-violent political and diplomatic methods," it said. "Our country's readiness to contribute in every possible way to a settlement and coordinate efforts, including with Turkey, in the interests of reducing tension in the region was indicated."

The statement also said that interaction on multilateral platforms, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were also touched upon. "Lavrov stressed the need for a balanced and objective approach when discussing various topics and aspects of interaction on this platform," the ministry added.

"The intention to continue constructive and useful bilateral contacts at the highest levels was confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.