US military bases in Middle East cannot protect Washington’s allies — Khamenei

TEHRAN, May 1. /TASS/. US military bases across the Middle East are incapable of ensuring their own security or protecting Washington’s allies in the region, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei argued.

"America’s fake military bases do not have the ability to provide even their own security, let alone providing security for the United States’ henchmen in the region," Khamenei wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, the Iranian supreme leader said that the United States has no place in the future of the Persian Gulf.