Russia makes good progress in developing driverless transport — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russia has made good progress in developing driverless transport, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We have basically made good progress in terms of developing driverless transport," he said.

Putin also noted that e-commerce platforms such as Ozon and Wildberries are operating well and very effectively in Russia, and that financial institutions are being created on their basis.

Touching upon digitalization, the president said that it is helping Russia in various sectors, including medicine. For example, in Moscow while a patient is traveling in an ambulance, doctors can obtain comprehensive information about his health and quickly choose a treatment plan.

"And this isn't the only example of artificial intelligence being used in Moscow medicine. You're probably familiar with various X-ray centers, for example, where X-ray images are collected from all over Moscow, sent to a single center, where specialized specialists evaluate them, and then send them back. This minimizes time costs and improves the quality of public service. And there are many such examples," Putin said.