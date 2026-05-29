Putin talks relations with Astana, drone incident in Romania, near end to Ukraine conflict

ASTANA, May 30. /TASS/. The situation on the battlefield allows Russia to suggest that the Ukraine conflict is nearing its end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, taking reporters’ questions following his state visit to Astana.

All the objectives of his state visit to Kazakhstan have been attained, Putin noted. Russia is ready to conduct an impartial investigation into the drone incident in Romania, the Russian leader added as he also highlighted the special relationship between the peoples of Russia and Armenia.

TASS has collected key statements from the Russian head of state.

Results of state visit and relations with Kazakhstan

Putin said he was satisfied with the results of his visit to Kazakhstan. "We are satisfied with these results because we have sort of drawn a line under what have been achieved. We have a record trade turnover -- it exceeds 20 billion dollars and has good upward trends," he told reporters.

All the objectives of the state visit to Kazakhstan have been attained, Putin said: "I think that all the goals we set have been attained and we are satisfied with the results of this joint work."

According to him, Russia is establishing an entire nuclear industry in Kazakhstan rather than simply financing construction projects. "We are not just building something using credit resources [in Kazakhstan]. We are creating an industry. We are starting to train specialists and engaging local personnel in collaborative work," the Russian leader emphasized.

He also pointed to the strategic importance of the NPP project for both countries.

According to Putin, Russia is ready to supply fuel for the NPP in Kazakhstan and retrieve spent nuclear fuel.

Romania drone incident

"We know that Ukrainian drones have flown into Finland, Poland, and several Baltic states. The initial reaction was exactly the same as it is now in Romania. ‘Oh no, the Russians are coming, it’s a Russian attack!’" Putin commented.

The incident involving a UAV in Romania was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone, he said: "Shortly thereafter, it became clear that this had nothing to do with any Russian aircraft. These were drones of Ukrainian origin that had strayed off course due to radio electronic warfare or other reasons and had flown into that area, where they crashed."

Russia is ready to conduct an impartial investigation if the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Romania is handed over to it, the Russian leader said: "If they hand over [relevant data and the drone wreckage] to us, we will conduct an objective investigation. Only then will we be able to assess what has happened."

Moscow had handed over to Washington fragments of drones that tried to attack his residence, along with information about them, Putin continued: "We handed over to the US administration information and fragments of drones that tried to strike a residence of the Russian Federation’s president. We simply gave it to them for analysis."

Ukraine conflict and Starobelsk tragedy

Putin said his remarks that the conflict in Ukraine was nearing its end were based on the battlefield situation: "I made this statement for a good reason, judging by the situation on the battlefield, where our troops are advancing in all directions."

He warned that all locations from which Russia faces a direct military threat are "legitimate targets for the Army."

Western countries are supplying drones to Kiev, the Russian leader said: "Obviously, Western countries are supplying them [Ukraine] with drones."

Western media outlets remain shamefully silent about the tragedy in Starobelsk: "Not a single word, nothing at all about the tragedy in Starobelsk, about the children that got killed, deliberately killed. Not a single word," Putin lamented.

Even as certain contacts on Ukraine are maintained, no negotiations are currently underway, Putin said: "I won’t hide it, there are certain contacts, they are being maintained, but there are no negotiations as such."

According to him, Russia will continue to improve and boost its air defenses.

Russia stands ready to continue negotiations on Ukraine and has never refused to do so: "We have never refused to negotiate. We have not halted the talks, and we are ready to continue," the Russian head of state assured reporters.

European politics

Russia was forced to recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics due to the EU’s unwillingness to implement the Minsk agreements, Putin explained: "Once we were convinced that no one intended to comply with the Minsk agreements, we were compelled to assist the two republics, unrecognized at the time, by recognizing them and then providing them with military support, since, under the intergovernmental treaty, we had undertaken the obligation to respond to their request for protection."

He dismissed the European Union’s claims about alleged threat of a Russian aggression as nonsense and "outright, egregious lies."

Putin noted that after he said that he views former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a preferable candidate for potential talks with Russia, some in Europe supported the idea. "They reacted. I saw their reaction. There were both positive and negative reactions. But there were positive ones, too," he added.

The West deceives its people as it justifies the overspending of taxpayer money with the war, Putin believes.

On threats to Russian military bases

Russia possesses the means to destroy anyone who attempts to hit bases on its territory, Putin warned: "Russia has all the means necessary to wipe out anyone who tries to do that."

EAEU and ties with Armenia

The Russian and Armenian peoples have centuries-long bonds of friendship, the Russian president said.

Everything that is good for the Armenian people will be acceptable for Russia, Putin argued.

The crisis in Ukraine began in a situation reminiscent of what is happening in Armenia now, he maintained: "The crisis in Ukraine began with Ukraine’s attempts to join the EU. We did not object."

Integration between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Armenia may come to an end if Armenia begins embracing European Union standards, Putin stated: "We will be forced to suspend virtually all of our economic cooperation with Armenia related to integration processes within the EAEU."

As a member of the EAEU, Armenia has access to the Union’s extensive and developed market: "This provides access to the large and protected market of the entire EAEU -- Russia and other countries," Putin said.

If Armenia quits the EAEU, its citizens will be subjected to the same conditions and requirements as migrants from other countries, the Russian leader noted.

Low energy prices are an advantage of the EAEU for Armenia, but they are "not the only benefit," Putin reminded reporters.

Armenia will lose "at least 14% of its GDP" if energy prices are forced up due to the country’s withdrawal from the EAEU, the Russian president said.

Rail freight rates across Russia for Armenia will have to be raised if the country withdraws from the EAEU, he added.

Meanwhile, accumulated investment in Armenia stands at $4.9 billion, with 86% originating from Russia, Putin said.

According to him, the combined GDP growth of the EAEU countries for 2023-2025 was over 11%, while in the EU it was around 3%.

Digitalization and AI

Development in artificial intelligence (AI) requires enormous energy resources, Putin noted, and Russia has "clear competitive advantages."

Russia has made good progress in developing driverless transport, Putin said.

Digitalization is helping Russia across various spheres, including medicine, he added.

Russia is one of three countries developing sovereign artificial intelligence, Putin concluded.