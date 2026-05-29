{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan

Putin talks relations with Astana, drone incident in Romania, near end to Ukraine conflict

The Russin leader emphasized that all the objectives of his state visit to Kazakhstan have been attained
© Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

ASTANA, May 30. /TASS/. The situation on the battlefield allows Russia to suggest that the Ukraine conflict is nearing its end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, taking reporters’ questions following his state visit to Astana.

All the objectives of his state visit to Kazakhstan have been attained, Putin noted. Russia is ready to conduct an impartial investigation into the drone incident in Romania, the Russian leader added as he also highlighted the special relationship between the peoples of Russia and Armenia.

TASS has collected key statements from the Russian head of state.

Results of state visit and relations with Kazakhstan

Putin said he was satisfied with the results of his visit to Kazakhstan. "We are satisfied with these results because we have sort of drawn a line under what have been achieved. We have a record trade turnover -- it exceeds 20 billion dollars and has good upward trends," he told reporters.

All the objectives of the state visit to Kazakhstan have been attained, Putin said: "I think that all the goals we set have been attained and we are satisfied with the results of this joint work."

According to him, Russia is establishing an entire nuclear industry in Kazakhstan rather than simply financing construction projects. "We are not just building something using credit resources [in Kazakhstan]. We are creating an industry. We are starting to train specialists and engaging local personnel in collaborative work," the Russian leader emphasized.

He also pointed to the strategic importance of the NPP project for both countries.

According to Putin, Russia is ready to supply fuel for the NPP in Kazakhstan and retrieve spent nuclear fuel.

Romania drone incident

"We know that Ukrainian drones have flown into Finland, Poland, and several Baltic states. The initial reaction was exactly the same as it is now in Romania. ‘Oh no, the Russians are coming, it’s a Russian attack!’" Putin commented.

The incident involving a UAV in Romania was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone, he said: "Shortly thereafter, it became clear that this had nothing to do with any Russian aircraft. These were drones of Ukrainian origin that had strayed off course due to radio electronic warfare or other reasons and had flown into that area, where they crashed."

Russia is ready to conduct an impartial investigation if the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Romania is handed over to it, the Russian leader said: "If they hand over [relevant data and the drone wreckage] to us, we will conduct an objective investigation. Only then will we be able to assess what has happened."

Moscow had handed over to Washington fragments of drones that tried to attack his residence, along with information about them, Putin continued: "We handed over to the US administration information and fragments of drones that tried to strike a residence of the Russian Federation’s president. We simply gave it to them for analysis."

Ukraine conflict and Starobelsk tragedy

Putin said his remarks that the conflict in Ukraine was nearing its end were based on the battlefield situation: "I made this statement for a good reason, judging by the situation on the battlefield, where our troops are advancing in all directions."

He warned that all locations from which Russia faces a direct military threat are "legitimate targets for the Army."

Western countries are supplying drones to Kiev, the Russian leader said: "Obviously, Western countries are supplying them [Ukraine] with drones."

Western media outlets remain shamefully silent about the tragedy in Starobelsk: "Not a single word, nothing at all about the tragedy in Starobelsk, about the children that got killed, deliberately killed. Not a single word," Putin lamented.

Even as certain contacts on Ukraine are maintained, no negotiations are currently underway, Putin said: "I won’t hide it, there are certain contacts, they are being maintained, but there are no negotiations as such."

According to him, Russia will continue to improve and boost its air defenses.

Russia stands ready to continue negotiations on Ukraine and has never refused to do so: "We have never refused to negotiate. We have not halted the talks, and we are ready to continue," the Russian head of state assured reporters.

European politics

Russia was forced to recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics due to the EU’s unwillingness to implement the Minsk agreements, Putin explained: "Once we were convinced that no one intended to comply with the Minsk agreements, we were compelled to assist the two republics, unrecognized at the time, by recognizing them and then providing them with military support, since, under the intergovernmental treaty, we had undertaken the obligation to respond to their request for protection."

He dismissed the European Union’s claims about alleged threat of a Russian aggression as nonsense and "outright, egregious lies."

Putin noted that after he said that he views former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a preferable candidate for potential talks with Russia, some in Europe supported the idea. "They reacted. I saw their reaction. There were both positive and negative reactions. But there were positive ones, too," he added.

The West deceives its people as it justifies the overspending of taxpayer money with the war, Putin believes.

On threats to Russian military bases

Russia possesses the means to destroy anyone who attempts to hit bases on its territory, Putin warned: "Russia has all the means necessary to wipe out anyone who tries to do that."

EAEU and ties with Armenia

The Russian and Armenian peoples have centuries-long bonds of friendship, the Russian president said.

Everything that is good for the Armenian people will be acceptable for Russia, Putin argued.

The crisis in Ukraine began in a situation reminiscent of what is happening in Armenia now, he maintained: "The crisis in Ukraine began with Ukraine’s attempts to join the EU. We did not object."

Integration between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Armenia may come to an end if Armenia begins embracing European Union standards, Putin stated: "We will be forced to suspend virtually all of our economic cooperation with Armenia related to integration processes within the EAEU."

As a member of the EAEU, Armenia has access to the Union’s extensive and developed market: "This provides access to the large and protected market of the entire EAEU -- Russia and other countries," Putin said.

If Armenia quits the EAEU, its citizens will be subjected to the same conditions and requirements as migrants from other countries, the Russian leader noted.

Low energy prices are an advantage of the EAEU for Armenia, but they are "not the only benefit," Putin reminded reporters.

Armenia will lose "at least 14% of its GDP" if energy prices are forced up due to the country’s withdrawal from the EAEU, the Russian president said.

Rail freight rates across Russia for Armenia will have to be raised if the country withdraws from the EAEU, he added.

Meanwhile, accumulated investment in Armenia stands at $4.9 billion, with 86% originating from Russia, Putin said.

According to him, the combined GDP growth of the EAEU countries for 2023-2025 was over 11%, while in the EU it was around 3%.

Digitalization and AI

Development in artificial intelligence (AI) requires enormous energy resources, Putin noted, and Russia has "clear competitive advantages."

Russia has made good progress in developing driverless transport, Putin said.

Digitalization is helping Russia across various spheres, including medicine, he added.

Russia is one of three countries developing sovereign artificial intelligence, Putin concluded.

Tags
Vladimir PutinKazakhstan
Canada’s involvement in Ukraine crisis advances a step higher — Russian ambassador
Ottawa is moving to a new level of involvement in the Ukrainian crisis — from supplying weapons and financial aid to direct cooperation with the illegitimate Kiev regime in the sphere of military-industrial production, Oleg Stepanov said
Read more
Britain may deploy more fighter jets to Romania for stronger protection — UK defense chief
Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom John Healey noted that Royal Air Force jets are already deployed to Romania to support NATO air policing
Read more
Dmitriev calls German industry uncompetitive
The Russian presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries pointed to 30-40% higher energy costs due to decoupling from Russian energy
Read more
Trump says most of Iranian deal provisions already agreed
Having outlined some agreements regarding Iran’s nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and other issues, the US leader added that "other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to"
Read more
Tehran, Washington not discussing Iranian nuclear program — top Iranian diplomat
US President Donald Trump said earlier that the United States, in cooperation with Iran and the IAEA, will remove Tehran's enriched uranium and dispose of it
Read more
Armenia now has access to EAEU's large, developed market — Putin
The Russian president said this includes duty-free trade
Read more
Romania uses UAV incident for confrontation as part of NATO-EU playbook — Russian embassy
Romania openly follows the EU and NATO’s foreign policy course, the Russian embassy to Bucharest said
Read more
Iran continues to dialogue with US, deal not done — diplomat
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he planned to make a final decision on whether to approve a preliminary agreement with Iran after a meeting with his aides
Read more
Putin wonders who in EU will buy Armenia's agro-exports if Russia stops imports
The Russian president noted that phytosanitary standards in the EAEU countries are much stricter than in the EU
Read more
Brent crude drops below $90 per barrel on ICE for first time since April 17
WTI crude oil futures for July 2026 delivery fell by 2.16% to $86.98 per barrel
Read more
New Glenn explosion could affect US lunar program timeline — expert
According to Alexander Zheleznyakov, the rocket was supposed to launch the Blue Moon lunar lander, which NASA had ordered from Blue Origin
Read more
Putin believes Romania incident has to do with Ukrainian drone
As the Russian president noted, there have already been instances of Ukrainian drones crashing in European countries
Read more
Future of EAEU countries must be high-tech, not just based on raw materials — Putin
The Russian leader added that Kazakhstan's presidency made the issue of AI a top priority at the general meeting
Read more
Trump still undecided about deal with Iran — media
According to The New York Times, the matter was considered at a meeting at the White House’s Situation Room that lasted around two hours
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar, euro rates for May 30-June 1, raises yuan
The official euro rate was lowered by 1 ruble and 5.23 kopecks to 82.6369 rubles
Read more
FACTBOX: Russia’s Oreshnik missile strike, breached Ukrainian air defenses
Ukrainian air defenses failed to counter Russian missile strikes on military installations in Kiev and the Kiev Region
Read more
Italian media mum on Rome's connection to drones that struck Starobelsk — journalist
The drones used may have contained components manufactured in Italy, Andrea Lucidi said
Read more
NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace"
Read more
Four EAEU leaders don’t want Armenia to leave association — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president still noted that if the Armenian people make this decision and agree to withdraw from the union, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will not go against this will
Read more
Upper house speaker slams US-Israeli operation against Iran as geopolitical mistake
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that this intervention has destabilized the Middle East, triggering an energy crisis, yet it ultimately changes nothing
Read more
No point for Russia to maintain previous diplomatic presence in the West, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister recalled that many Russian diplomats, due to the Russophobic policy of the West, stopped their business trips abroad ahead of schedule
Read more
Everyone interested in special op experience, no army can rival Russia’s military — Shoigu
Security Council secretary said the experience of the Russian armed forces is priceless
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
Ukrainian radical nationalist Yarosh put on international wanted list
Right Sector activists were reportedly involved in deadly clashes with police in Ukraine’s riots
Read more
Russian ambassador warns French diplomats about risks of Paris’s nuclear ambitions
Alexey Meshkov’s statements came against the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent rhetoric regarding plans to employ the "advanced deterrence" doctrine
Read more
Medvedev lashes out at EU countries for direct involvement in war against Russia
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed that nobody disputes this anymore
Read more
Putin calls Gerhard Schroeder his friend
The Russian president added that Gerhard Schroeder always focused on his country’s interests
Read more
Israeli army advances north of Litani River in Lebanon — Netanyahu
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli forces are achieving "very impressive results"
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
EU cannot be mediator in Russia-Ukraine talks — top Polish diplomat
Radoslaw Sikorski said the European Union is a party to the conflict, standing on Ukraine's side
Read more
First batch of BMD-2M modernized airborne assault vehicles delivered to troops — Rostec
Rostec said that the BMD-2M is capable of destroying a wide range of targets, including tanks, strongholds and fortifications
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Common seed market, customs legislation and benefits from EAEU: Putin’s statements
The EAEU is operating effectively overall and continues to expand and evolve
Read more
Kiev hires roughly 400 Latin American mercenaries to fight in Kharkov Region — official
Even as they were hired to compensate for the shortage of Ukrainian assault troops, their combat efficiency has been lower than expected," Yevgeny Lisnyak said
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
Lukashenko says suggested Macron call Putin to set up 'man-to-man' talk in Minsk
The French president said he would not rule out a meeting with the Russian leader
Read more
Fico calls for immediate dialogue between EU, Russia in light of UAV incident in Romania
The Slovak prime minister urged restraint in statements on the use of force
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
Russia to meet foreign partners’ demand for mineral fertilizers — Deputy PM Patrushev
In the current geopolitical conditions, there is a growing demand for domestic mineral fertilizers, the official noted
Read more
Two people injured as drone crashes into apartment building in Romania
The Romanian Defense Ministry did not specify the origin of the unmanned aerial vehicle
Read more
Putin completes state visit to Kazakhstan, seen off by Kazakh president at airport
The visit was special because it was given state-visit status for the second time in Vladimir Putin’s current presidential term in departure from diplomatic protocol
Read more
Armenia to lose 14% of GDP if it exits EAEU, cedes energy perks — Putin
According to the Russian leader, this will mean higher energy prices
Read more
Economic growth in EAEU over past 3 years was over 11%, while only 3% in EU — Putin
The Russian president admitted that different circumstances could influence the figures
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 3,350 — Health Ministry
According to the ministry, at least 150 airstrikes were delivered during the day
Read more
NATO says drone that crashed in Romania was 'of Russian origin'
NATO is considering how to improve NATO countries’ defense against drones, a spokesperson for NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe said
Read more
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Read more
Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
Read more
Armenia’s ties with EU, drone incident in Romania: Kremlin spokesman’s remarks
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that moving toward the EU was an absolute sovereign right of Armenia, but it could not and should not do so at the expense of the finances of the EAEU member states
Read more
Russian diplomat lambasts Canada’s joint drone production plan with Ukraine
Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov stressed that the agreement on the production of uncrewed aerial systems for the Kiev regime, officially announced by Ottawa, is part of the hostile policy pursued by PM Mark Carney’s cabinet towards Russia
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
Engines of crashed Yak-42 were in order until crash
The laboratory of the Interstate Aviation Committee has copied the parametric and cockpit voice data for further processing and deciphering from the Yak-42 flight recorders
Read more
US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure
Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Deployment of Typhon systems to Japan threatens Moscow’s interests — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow keeps warning Tokyo against making such decisions
Read more
Lukashenko says Macron sending close ally to Minsk to gather information, report back
The Belarusian president said he agreed to the request
Read more
US interested in calling on Arab nations to help pay for cost of Iran operation — official
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
Iran demands immediate return of $12 bln to continue negotiations — agency
In line with the text of the agreement, this sum must be paid immediately
Read more
Ukrainian drones entered various countries, with reports claiming 'Russian attack' — Putin
The Russian president said the initial reaction was exactly the same as it is now in Romania
Read more
Nuclear plant construction mutually beneficial for Russia, Kazakhstan — Putin
According to the Russian leader, both sides worked on this for a long time
Read more
Georgia plans meeting with Russia’s representative this week
The meeting will take place in a European country
Read more
Russia building entire nuclear industry in Kazakhstan, not just financing projects — Putin
The Russian president emphasized the strategic importance for both countries
Read more
Kiev allows territorial concessions due to Ukraine's fatigue from conflict — media
Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with Sky News on November 29 that the "hot phase" of the conflict could be concluded if Kiev-controlled territories were placed under the NATO umbrella
Read more
Slovak Foreign Minister criticizes Kallas’s approach to EU dialogue with Russia
Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar called the EU top diplomat's statements "controversial"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman comments on prospects for European mediation, Hungarian PM’s remarks
Europe cannot act as a mediator in talks with Kiev as it is a party to the Ukraine conflict, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack on car in Russia’s Belgorod Region kills two
An FPV-drone attacked a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod municipality
Read more
Putin explains why he named Schroder his preferred EU negotiator
According to the Russian president, this man can be trusted
Read more
Nuclear powers continue to modernize their arsenals — report
In January 2024, there were some 12,121 nuclear warheads in the world, of which 9,585 were on alert
Read more
Russia to treat Armenians as other migrants if Armenia quits EAEU — Putin
It means that they will become eligible for compulsory medical insurance only after living in Russia for at least five years, the Russian president specified
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Ukrainian front collapsing near Novovasilyevka in Kharkov Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian army is intensifying its offensive and expanding the buffer zone there
Read more
Bezos rocket explodes at Cape Canaveral, NASA’s lunar program: what is known
No Blue Origin employees were injured in the incident
Read more
Russia is one of three countries developing sovereign AI, Putin says
The Russian president noted that development processes in artificial intelligence require enormous energy resources
Read more
Russian MP warns of nuclear proliferation risk if Israel uses nukes against Iran
Alexey Pushkov noted that the question of whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use nuclear weapons in Iran has been actively discussed on American television in recent days
Read more
Russia makes good progress in developing driverless transport — Putin
Touching upon digitalization, the head of state said that it is helping Russia in various sectors, including medicine
Read more
US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
EAEU summit hones in on Armenia and four leaders issue statement — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that Armenia’s pivot toward the EU was a major talking point at the EAEU summit
Read more
Russia set record volume of LNG supplies to Europe in January 2026
EU imports of Russian LNG amounted to 2.276 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European analytical center Bruegel
Read more
Russian capital accounts for over 86% of investment in Armenia — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that accumulated investment in Armenia amounts to $4.9 billion, according to the EAEU Bank
Read more
Israeli army storms Palestinian town of Tubas in West Bank
Earlier, the IDF press service reported the completion of a 60-hour raid in the city of Jenin
Read more
Putin talks relations with Astana, drone incident in Romania, near end to Ukraine conflict
The Russin leader emphasized that all the objectives of his state visit to Kazakhstan have been attained
Read more
Russian troops destroy two platoons of Ukrainian infantry in liberation of Lesnoye
Lesnoye was liberated by forces of the 430th Motorized Infantry Regiment, the 29th Army of Russia’s Battlegroup East
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
Zelensky wages behind-the-scenes war against EU leaders — news portal
According to the report, the reason behind the conflict is Kiev’s reluctance to change in order to correspond to EU requirements
Read more
Lukashenko assures Macron Belarus would use nukes only if attacked
According to the Belarusian leader, the French president referred to the recent joint Belarusian-Russian nuclear forces exercise
Read more
Armenia should weigh its gains, losses while choosing between EAEU, EU — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader said that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to inform the world community about this
Read more
US military dismisses reports of aircraft shot down over Iran
"All US air assets are accounted for," CENTCOM said
Read more
Taking of Novopidgorodnoye paves way for Battlegroup Center advance — defense minister
Andrey Belousov congratulated servicemen of the 433rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of Novopidgorodnoye
Read more
Europe rapidly moving towards war with Russia — diplomat
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky noted that many European countries had become a rear area base for the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russian forces take control of major defensive area in Dnepropetrovsk — defense source
The Battlegroup East fighters are continuing their offensive north of the Aleksandrograd settlement on the right bank of the Volchya River
Read more
Draft US-Iranian memorandum makes no mention of toll for passing via Strait of Hormuz
According to the news agency, once the blockade is lifted, Iran will reopen the waterway in accordance with its previously reached agreements, which include monitoring and inspection of ships, security arrangements and other services
Read more
EW systems successfully used against Vampire drones in special military op — developer
According to the statement, four such systems with directional antennas can almost completely block the Ukrainian heavy hexacopters’ routes to the troops’ positions
Read more
US-Iranian memorandum does not include demolition of Iranian nuclear sites — agency
The news agency dismissed as untrue US President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks that Washington, in cooperation with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, will extract enriched uranium and dispose of it
Read more
Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg
Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war
Read more
US Commerce Department declines to impose tariffs on Russian palladium imports — statement
The US Federal International Trade Commission earlier concluded that shipments of unwrought palladium from Russia to the US do not harm American industry
Read more
Russia fighting 56 countries in Ukraine — top security official
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu explained that long-range drones, produced by the Germany and Ukraine, required technologies from many other countries
Read more
Too early to speak about UAV’s origin until expert conclusions — Putin on Romania incident
The Romanian Defense Ministry said earlier that a drone fell on the roof of an apartment building in the city of Galati
Read more
Moscow unmanned systems operators log over 500 training flight hours since year start
Moscow Military District’s press service added that the training program includes comprehensive theoretical training, simulator training, and actual flights at a training ground
Read more
Russian troops liberate 10 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more