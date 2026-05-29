Iran continues to dialogue with US, deal not done — diplomat

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. Iran continues exchanging messages with the United States, as no deal has been reached yet, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"As for an agreement, as I have already said, messages continue to be exchanged right now, as we speak, but a final agreement has not yet been reached," he stated on Iranian state television

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he planned to make a final decision on whether to approve a preliminary agreement with Iran after a meeting with his aides on Friday. According to Trump, most of the deal’s provisions have already been agreed upon with Tehran.