New Glenn explosion could affect US lunar program timeline — expert

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. An explosion during tests of the New Glenn heavy-lift rocket could extend the timeline of the US lunar program, cosmonautics historian Alexander Zheleznyakov said in an interview with TASS.

"Problems will arise with the US lunar program. In the program framework announced several days ago, the New Glenn launch vehicle was given a significant role. It was subsequently intended to be used to launch spacecraft to the Moon. Specifically, a prototype of this landing module was supposed to be launched before the end of this year. Now all of this is in doubt," the expert noted.

According to Zheleznyakov, the rocket was supposed to launch the Blue Moon lunar lander, which NASA had ordered from Blue Origin, and was also intended to be used for cargo launches and for testing certain elements of the American lunar program in low-Earth orbit. Furthermore, New Glenn was supposed to carry the Amazon Leo satellite constellation into orbit.

"Of course, this explosion will impact the constellation’s deployment schedule. The company will have to find new launch providers. Perhaps they’ll use Elon Musk’s services, as they once did," the expert added.

The New Glenn heavy-lift rocket exploded during a propulsion test. Founder of the American aerospace company Blue Origin Jeff Bezos said the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. The company itself reported to X that "an anomaly" occurred during the tests. No Blue Origin employees were injured in the explosion.