Economic growth in EAEU over past 3 years was over 11%, while only 3% in EU — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The combined GDP growth of the EAEU countries for 2023-2025 was over 11%, while in the EU it was around 3%, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled talking to reporters.

"Look, if we take the last three years, 2023-2024-2025, this is what Russia's GDP looked like: 4.1% growth, 4.9%, and last year 1% – 10.3% growth over three years.

In the EU it was 0.4%, 1.1%, and 1.5%, respectively. And now the EAEU: in 2023 – 4.3% growth, in 2024 – 5% growth, and 2025 -1.7%; over three years it is 11.4%. So, one association saw its economy grow by 11.4% over three years, while another association saw a 3% growth," Putin said.

He admitted that different circumstances could influence the figures.

"In Europe, things may be more complicated, for completely different reasons: it's a high-tech economy; you have to consider both our base and theirs. But the trend is still this: after all, here [in the EAEU] there are accelerated growth rates," Putin explained.