Putin completes state visit to Kazakhstan, seen off by Kazakh president at airport

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has completed his state visit to Kazakhstan and was seen off at Astana’s airport by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to a video released by the Kazakh leader’s press service.

Before boarding the plane, the Russian president shook hands with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, head of the presidential administration Roman Sklyar, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev, and Astana mayor Zhenis Kasymbek, and also spoke briefly with Tokayev. He also spoke with Russian Ambassador to Astana Alexey Borodavkin and Russian diplomats.

Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit on May 27. The visit was special because it was given state-visit status for the second time in Putin’s current presidential term in departure from diplomatic protocol. Both Astana and Moscow noted this fact as indicating the special character of relations between the two countries. On May 28, the Russian leader held talks with Tokayev. A number of documents was signed, including on the construction of Kazakhstan’s first Balkhash nuclear power plant with Rosatom’s participation. The presidents also adopted a joint statement on the seven pillars of friendship and good neighborliness between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Also on May 28, Putin and the leaders of other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries took part in the Eurasian Economic Forum. On May 29, he took part in the EAEU summit, which yielded a range of cooperation documents. After the summit, Putin answered journalists’ questions.