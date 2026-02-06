Man killed in drone attack on Kursk Region

KURSK, February 7. /TASS/. One person was killed and three were wounded in a drone attack on a house in the village of Verkhny Lyubazh in the Kursk Region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Late at night, an enemy drone fell on the premises of a private house in the village of Verkhny Lyubazh, in the Fatezh district. As a result, a fire broke out in two outbuildings and a sauna. First responders are working at the scene. Firefighters are tackling the blaze. Sadly, casualties were reported - a 27-year-old man, who was at a garage at the time of the attack, has died," the governor wrote.

Three more people were wounded: a man aged 39, a woman aged 42, and a 13-year-old girl.

"They were taken to hospital with fragmentation wounds. The adults were also diagnosed with concussion," he said.

The governor added that the victims will later be transported to the Regional Clinical Hospital for treatment after their condition is stabilized.