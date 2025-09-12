EU ambassadors agree to extend individual sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS, September 12. /TASS/. The European Union member states have agreed to extend for six months the individual sanctions against Russia, imposed in connection with the conflict in Ukraine, the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU reported on the social network X.

AFP specified that these sanctions were introduced following the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and apply to more than 2,500 individuals and legal entities. The restrictions were last extended in March of this year.

At the same time, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the European Union is finalizing its work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, with restrictions set to target Russian oil supplies and the banking sector.

"We just extended our sanctions on Russia. At the same time, we are finalizing work on the 19th package - looking into additional curbs on Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks," she wrote on the social network X.

According to the EUObserver portal, the EU may present the new set of anti-Russian restrictions as early as September 12. Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that the new sanctions would be announced on September 15.