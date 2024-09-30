Changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine do not affect NATO policy — secretary general

BRUSSELS, September 30. /TASS/. Russia has not made any adjustments to its nuclear doctrine that would require NATO making any changes on this issue, outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Reuters.

According to him, NATO did not detect any change in Russia's nuclear posture "that requires any changes from our side." Stoltenberg also urged the alliance’s members to continue their aid to Kiev without succumbing to "nuclear rhetoric" purportedly emanating from Russia.

"Every time we have stepped up our support with new types of weapons - battle tanks, long-range fires or F-16s - the Russians have tried to prevent us," outgoing NATO chief said. "They have not succeeded and also this latest example should not prevent NATO allies from supporting Ukraine," he added.

Touching on the issue of supplying longer-range weapons to the Kiev regime, Stoltenberg asserted that there is "no silver bullet" that would change everything on the battlefield.

On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced some changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine at a permanent meeting of the Security Council. Among other things, the doctrine stipulates that Russia will now recognize support of a non-nuclear state at war with Russia by a nuclear power as an attack, and it allows for a nuclear response to an attack on Russia’s ally — Belarus. The revised doctrine also expands the range of countries and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence, as well as the list of military threats that such deterrence is designed to counter.