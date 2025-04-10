{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian diplomats stay in Istanbul after talks with US to prepare final document — source

The US negotiators left the Consulate General building at the end of the consultations

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian delegation remains in the building of the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul after talks with the United States on embassy work issues to prepare a final document, a source told TASS.

"The delegation stayed in the building of the Consulate General to prepare the final document," the source said. The US negotiators left the Consulate General building at the end of the consultations.

The Russian delegation at the second meeting was again headed by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev (in February he was the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department), while the US delegation was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. The negotiating groups included representatives of the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Foreign policyUnited StatesTurkey
