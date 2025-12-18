MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement, stated that the United States will not grant Ukraine the "security guarantees" Kiev seeks, cautioning that doing so could spark a third world war. In an article published on the media platform "Smotrim.ru," Medvedchuk, the former head of the Kiev-banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, highlighted Western media narratives surrounding these so-called guarantees.

He noted that outlets like The New York Times have reported such guarantees might involve deploying European troops to western Ukraine. The Daily Telegraph claimed that, should Russia violate a hypothetical ceasefire, the US could respond by deploying F-35 fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, or other NATO systems. The same publication further indicated that the US is prepared to intervene directly in the conflict by shooting down Russian missiles and aircraft or even striking Russian ground forces.

Medvedchuk questioned the credibility of these claims, asking, "If this is true, then why hasn't the US acted accordingly?" His answer was clear: "Because it would mean the start of a third world war, which Washington is unwilling to risk, especially for Vladimir Zelensky, whom many US officials have certainly come to despise. Therefore, Zelensky cannot and will not receive any concrete guarantees."