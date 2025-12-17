Incremental growth of Russian GDP close to 10% over last 36 months — Novak

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The national economy is growing despite the challenging conditions and incremental growth of GDP approached 10% over the last three years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during the meeting with members of the management bureau of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"Despite difficult external environment and domestic challenges, the national economy shows positive dynamics. Incremental growth of GDP over the last three years approached 10%. Significant slowdown of inflation was recorded. According to forecasts, it will be 6% as of the year-end, which is below the outlook," Novak said, cited on the official government channel in the Max messenger. Accumulated growth of real investments reached 36% over the last four years.

"Main drivers of the economy are processing industry, machine-building, agriculture and construction. We see positive dynamics in the oil and gas sector and cargo turnover, in the first instance, in exports," Novak added.