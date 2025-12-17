Lavrov, Iranian foreign minister to discuss regional security, Iran’s nuclear program

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. The parties will discuss security challenges in the Caspian region, prospects for Iran’s nuclear program, and other international issues.

Regional security issues are expected to be among the central topics of the ministers’ meeting. As Lavrov emphasized in an interview ahead of Araghchi’s visit, the Russian side is noting the West’s destructive plans to "break up the Caspian Five" (Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan) and impose its own decisions in the region.

Araghchi is also expected to devote special attention to the issue of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. As Lavrov has noted, Moscow has consistently supported Tehran in negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. US President Donald Trump and his peace initiatives related to Ukraine and the Gaza Strip will also be on the agenda of the talks.

As announced ahead of the meeting by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties will also focus on bilateral issues. The ministers will review the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, including meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on December 12 in Ashgabat and on September 1 in Tianjin.