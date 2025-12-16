Russian shipbuilders deliver 19 ships, three subs to Navy in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, December 16. /TASS/. Russian shipbuilders have delivered 19 ships and three submarines for the Russian Navy as of year-end 2025, Head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for State Defense Industry Policy Viktor Yevtukhov reported.

"In 2025, our shipbuilders delivered 19 different surface ships and vessels, as well as three submarines, including the modern strategic nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Pozharsky, which has no analogues in the world, <…> and two new non-nuclear submarines built at the Admiralty Shipyards: the Yakutsk (Varshavyanka-class) and the Velikiye Luki (a modernized Lada-class)," Yevtukhov said after a flag-raising ceremony for the Velikiye Luki diesel-electric submarine held at JSC Admiralty Shipyards (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) in St. Petersburg.

Yevtukhov emphasized that domestic innovative solutions were used in the construction of each ship. Import substitution in the Navy has reached almost 100%, he added.

"I’d like to repeat that we have the most modern navy." This fact has been confirmed by both Russian and international experts," Yevtukhov said.

USC General Director Andrey Puchkov said at a flag-raising ceremony for the Velikiye Luki diesel-electric submarine that "<…> this year, USC shipyards have demonstrated good results. We are currently delivering a third submarine to the Navy. Two more have been undocked. This is the result of effective cooperation between the designers, shipbuilders, and the Navy. This close collaboration has allowed us to move to serial production of the Lada-class submarines. The corresponding contract has already been signed with the Defense Ministry. Their construction will continue at the Admiralty Shipyards," Puchkov said.