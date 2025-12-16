Russia appreciates US push to resolve Ukraine conflict — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the efforts being taken by the Trump administration toward resolving the Ukraine conflict and it wants to put an end to this conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told ABC News in an interview.

"We want to finish this on the premise that is sufficient to sides that are involved and we are appreciative of the efforts which [US] President [Donald] Trump and his people and his team apply to this situation which needs to be looked [at] in its entirety," the senior Russian diplomat said.

According to Ryabkov, the sides were inches away from what he called a complete conclusion of the efforts in 2022. "Now it is much more difficult and it’s complicated what we have before us and differences in approaches are also so very obvious, but thus we only need to redouble efforts to bridge those differences and <…> we are only prepared to do so," he concluded.