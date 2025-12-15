Lavrov discusses Russia-US ties with American Chamber of Commerce officials

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia discussed prospects for the resumption of trade and investment ties between Russia and the United States, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"It was a productive exchange of views on a spectrum of topical issues with a focus on the constructive role business circles may play to give an impetus to the resumption of trade and investment relations between Russia and the United States," it said.

According to the ministry, Lavrov also shared his opinion about what's going on internationally and prospects for the development of Russian-US relations in the context of the Trump administration’s commitment to promoting a lasting settlement of the conflict around Ukraine.