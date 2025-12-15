EU youth seek to turn bloc into ‘United States of Europe’ — Politico

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. The EU’s powerlessness on the international stage has triggered a surge in Euro-patriotism among the youth in the member countries, Politico reported.

According to the newspaper, over the past two years, social media has been "flooded" with posts depicting the European Union "as a pan-European empire, a European Federation or the United States of Europe," drawing billions of views across various social networks. "Welcome to the wild world of pro-Europe online propaganda, where the EU isn’t a fractious club of 27 countries but a juiced-up superpower on par with China or the United States, only wiser and more cultured," Politico wrote.

According to the publication, young Europeans feel a sense of powerlessness in the face of attacks by US leader Donald Trump on the EU, events in Ukraine as well as the confrontation between China and the United States. "People are looking to escape powerlessness, <...> to regain agency and sovereignty and act on things," the newspaper quoted Christelle Savall, former president of the Young European Federalists Association.

Among the profiles spreading such materials online are accounts with names like European propagandist and Ave Europa. Journalists from the publication spoke with 11 administrators of such pages, all of whom were under 35 years old. According to the newspaper, their political views range from left-wing to far-right.

Support for the EU among Europeans has reached a record high in polls, Politico noted. According to the results of the 2025 Eurobarometer survey, an increasing number of Europeans support the idea of deeper European integration in the fields of security and defense. Another study’s data indicates that 69% of Germans are in favor of creating an EU army.