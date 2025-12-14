Sydney beach shooting death toll rises to 12 — authorities

SYDNEY, December 14. /TASS/. The death toll in a shooting at Bondi Beach in the Australian city of Sydney has risen to 12, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said.

He pointed out at a press conference that the attack was "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community".

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, in turn, designated the attack as a "terrorist incident".

Earlier, gunmen opened fire at a Jewish gathering celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. Twelve people were killed, while another 16, including two police officers, were injured. One of the attackers was also killed, while the second alleged shooter was taken to the hospital in critical condition.