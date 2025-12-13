Washington will respond to ISIS over killing of US service members in Syria — Trump

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. The US administration will take retaliatory military action against the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) in response to the killing of two US service members and one American interpreter in Palmyra, US President Donald Trump said.

"We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well. This was an ISIS attack against the US. and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that two US service members and one American interpreter were killed near the city of Palmyra, located in Syria’s central Homs province. According to the US side, they were providing support for operations against ISIS in the region.