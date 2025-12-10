Sberbank maintains plans to spend 50% of its profit on dividends for 2025 — CEO

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Sberbank is maintaining its plans for the 2026 financial indicators as well as for spending 50% of its profit on dividends for 2025, CEO Herman Gref announced during Investor Day.

"As for our financial indicators, we are maintaining our key targets for 2026: maintaining return on equity at 22% and capital adequacy at the target level of 13.3%. In 2026, we plan to pay 50% of our profit in dividends for 2025," he said.

According to him, with the current key rate, lending activity is expected to normalize.

"The lending growth rate will be in the range of 9-11%. Fundraising markets will also expand at a comparable pace. Sber will grow in its core segments along with the sector, with retail lending growing at a faster pace," he noted.

The goal of the coming period is to emerge from the economic downturn and provide a timely impetus for the launch of investment projects that will shape the country's development over the next few years, Gref added.