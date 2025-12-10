LUGANSK, December 10. /TASS/. A road vital to the Ukrainian armed forces near the liberated Ostapovskoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has come under the full fire control of Russian troops, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"With the liberation of Ostapovskoye, the road, which is vital for Ukrainian militants and runs near Gerasimovka, is now under the full fire control of the Russian army," he said.

Marochko told TASS earlier that with the liberation of Ostapovskoye, Russian troops expanded the buffer zone between the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions by more than 1 km. The military expert noted that the liberation of Ostapovskoye opens maneuver room for Russian troops to advance both north and west of the settlement.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Ostapovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region by Battlegroup East service members.