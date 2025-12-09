MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The liberation of the Ostapovskoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has allowed Russian troops to take control of a major defense center of the Ukrainian armed forces, a Russian defense source told TASS.

"Overall, more than 5 square kilometers of territory have been liberated, and a major enemy defense center has been seized. The enemy lost a company of personnel and over 10 pieces of military equipment in the battle for Ostapovskoye. The next step is the liberation of Andreyevka, north of Ostapovskoye. The Andreyevka garrison [of Ukraine’s forces] is currently isolated due to a destroyed bridge there," said the defense official.