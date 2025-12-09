United Nations, December 9. /TASS/. The damage caused to civilian objects in Ukraine is solely due to the actions of the Ukrainian air defense deployed in residential areas, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told a meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.

"Everyone in Ukraine knows that houses, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, if they suffer, they suffer solely because of actions of the Ukrainian air defense placed in residential areas in violation of International Humanitarian Law," he said.

The diplomat also said the majority of Ukrainians do not want to fight for a government he claimed they don't support.