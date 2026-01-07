Turkish party leader calls for forming alliance with Russia, Iran, China against US

ISTANBUL, January 7. /TASS/. Leader of Turkey’s Vatan Party Dogu Perincek has suggested that Turkey, Russia, Iran, and China form an alliance against the United States to prevent a world war.

"Turkey’s union with Russia, Iran, and China will be a historic force that will reason with the United States, which is relying on imperialism, and will make it possible to prevent a regional and world wars, the Aydinlink newspaper quoted him as saying.

Last October, Perincek already proposed the idea of creating an international alliance against the United States, describing this move as a historic need.

The Vatan leader also said that "Turkey’s defense line today stretches from Venezuela to the Taiwan Strait, "where there is the United States’ aggression and where the Israeli threat is coming from."

The Vatan party is known for its anti-American and anti-NATO stance. It has repeatedly called for closing US bases in Turkey’s territory and Ankara’s withdrawal from NATO.