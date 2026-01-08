Chinese embassy denies FT reports about China’s role in cyberattack on US Congress

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. China opposes hacker activities in all manifestations, so the US should stop attempts to use the topic of cybersecurity for slander and disinformation, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, has told TASS.

The statement came in response to Financial Times (FT) allegations about Chinese hackers’ involvement into the hacking of emails belonging to staff members of a number of US House of Representatives committees.

"China opposes and fights all forms of hacking in accordance with the law. We do not encourage, support or connive at cyber attacks," he said. "We firmly oppose the US side making unfounded speculation and accusations, using cyber security to smear and slander China, and spreading all kinds of disinformation about the so-called Chinese hacking threats."

The FT report says that the hacker attack targeted emails used by a number of House staffers, including those working in its committees on China, foreign affairs, intelligence and armed forces. According to the newspaper’s sources, the Salt Typhoon group, claimed to have ties with the Chinese government, was behind the attack. The alleged cyberattack was detected in December 2025.