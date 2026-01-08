US actions in Venezuela nullified West’s criticism of Russia’s special op — Carlson

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. The United States’ use of military force against Venezuela has nullified the arguments of Western critics against Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, US journalist Tucker Carlson said in his online broadcast.

Under the current circumstances, "it’s hard to scold" Russia for the decision to launch the special military operation, he said. "Here's a great power threatened on its border, and it takes action to protect itself," the US journalist continued.

He recalled that the collective West has described Russia’s decision as an unprovoked and unjustified.

"You can't really make that argument anymore. How is it wrong for a great power like Russia to protect itself? Well, under the rules that we're now operating under, it's not wrong. You can say, I don't prefer it, but you can't point to some abstract principle and say it's absolutely wrong," he said, adding that the same would also apply to China’s hypothetical attempt to retake Taiwan.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country. They were later brought to the United States and are held in a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations both defendants have denied.