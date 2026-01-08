Operation in Venezuela shows that US is turning from republic into empire — Carlson

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. The military operation in Venezuela marked the United States’ transition from a republic into an empire, US journalist Tucker Carlson said in his online broadcast.

"It is the effectively announcement by the US government that our system is changing, that we are now explicitly an empire," he said.

In Carlson’s opinion, the United States is "leaving the republic, shifting to empire." This means that "the power will vest in the executive and not the legislative branch." "Congress will inevitably wither," Carlson predicted.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country. They were later brought to the United States and are held in a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations both defendants have denied.