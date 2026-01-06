Nearly 60 Russians killed, over 300 injured by Ukraine’s actions in December

LUGANSK, January 6. /TASS/. Nearly 60 civilians were killed in Russian regions as a result of actions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in December, while more than 300 others were injured, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large on crimes committed by the Kiev regime, said.

"In December 2025, at least 367 civilians were affected by actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: 311 people were wounded, including 11 minors, and 56 civilians were killed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Miroshnik specified that compared with November, both the number of wounded and those killed increased - in November, 300 injured and 38 fatalities were recorded.

"The rise in the number of civilians killed and injured by Ukrainian strikes occurred against the backdrop of active discussions of peace initiatives put forward by US President Donald Trump, as well as countless statements by Vladimir Zelenskyy about Ukraine’s desire for peace and an end to the war," the ambassador emphasized.

In total, during December the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at least 14,900 munitions at Russian civilian facilities. The largest number of shelling incidents and UAV attacks was recorded in the Kherson, Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions.