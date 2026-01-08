Four Russian lawmakers invited to Washington this month — US MP

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. Four members of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, have been invited to Washington in January to take part in consultations with US lawmakers, including on Ukrainian settlement, said Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida.

"I have received authorization from the State Department for four members from the Russian Duma to come meet with members of Congress regarding peace talks, etc., and have extended a formal invitation to those members to meet with us here in Washington, D.C., later this month," she wrote on the X social network. "Peace should always prevail, and level heads should be leading discussions."

"Thank you [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio for your help on this," she added.

Previously, Luna has repeatedly supported the idea of reviving relations between Russia and the United States. She has emphasized that Moscow and Washington "are not in the Cold War anymore."

Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev visited a reception hosted by Anna Paulina Luna in the US Congress building, the Russian embassy in the United States said on December 9. Darchiev received Luna at his residence on October 14. The Russian diplomatic mission reported that the envoy had handed some archival data over to the US lawmaker, which had been collected by an editorial board working on a book about John F. Kennedy’s murder. The embassy noted that the book was based on declassified Soviet documents, which will be officially published in Russia in November.

On October 25, Luna met with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev in Miami, Florida. Following the talks with Dmitriev, Luna said Russia and the United States have no reason to be enemies. She welcomed the possibility of a dialogue between Russian and US legislators, saying that she doesn’t rule out visiting Russia with a delegation of US lawmakers. In her words, "that’s definitely an opportunity on the horizon.".