Russian, Chinese submarines conduct first joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Diesel-electric submarines of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy have conducted a joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time in history, Russia’s Pacific Fleet said in a statement.

"The joint patrol was launched in early August, after the Russian-Chinese drills Maritime Interaction 2025 had concluded in the Sea of Japan. The diesel-electric submarine Volkhov of the Pacific Fleet and a submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy took to patrolling along an approved route in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea," the statement reads.

The Pacific Fleet added that after performing their mission, the crews returned to their home bases.

The Volkhov has already returned to the naval base in Vladivostok; the submarine covered over 2,000 nautical miles during its voyage. "The Gromky corvette and the Foty Krylov rescue tugboat provided support to the first submarine patrol," the statement notes.

The Pacific Fleet pointed out that the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine warfare ship of the Pacific Fleet, and the Shaoxing destroyer and the Qiandaohu replenishment ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy had conducted a joint patrol earlier in the year.

The main goal of the fifth joint Russia-China patrol mission is to strengthen naval cooperation between the two countries, ensure peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor the maritime area and protect Russian and Chinese maritime economic facilities. The first joint Russia-China patrol in the Asia-Pacific region was conducted in 2021 and has since become an annual practice.