About 417,000 Russians have signed military service contracts — Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Approximately 417,000 individuals have entered into military service contracts, while over 36,000 volunteers have enlisted to serve in the special military operation zone, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced during a meeting of the Security Council’s interdepartmental commission focused on recruiting contract servicemen for the Russian Armed Forces.

Medvedev thanked the Russians who decided to serve for their patriotism, as it made worthy results possible.